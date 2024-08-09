TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,685,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 5,357,930 shares.The stock last traded at $109.70 and had previously closed at $109.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.