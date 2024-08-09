Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of MODG stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.22. 3,706,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 203,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

