Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

