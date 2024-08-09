Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NTG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $44.95.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
