Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Up 0.2%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $29.69. 38,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 78,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,084,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,111,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

