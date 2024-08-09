Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $260.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

