Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at BTIG Research

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. 8,238,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.