Traders Buy High Volume of Toro Put Options (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Get Toro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 9,500.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Toro by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Toro by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.