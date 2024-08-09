Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 247 call options.
Blend Labs Stock Up 43.5 %
Shares of Blend Labs stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 8,285,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,126. The stock has a market cap of $974.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.10. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
