TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,230.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,824. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,281.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,234.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.