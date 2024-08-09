TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,417.19.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,231.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,281.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,234.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.65% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,708 shares of company stock valued at $137,640,845 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.