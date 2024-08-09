TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 32.620-33.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 33.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $32.62-33.42 EPS.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $16.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,832. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,281.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,234.04. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,417.19.

Read Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,708 shares of company stock worth $137,640,845. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.