Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Travis Perkins to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
