Trex (NYSE:TREX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Trex updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.58. 521,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,483. Trex has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Trex alerts:

Insider Activity at Trex

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.