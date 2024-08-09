Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $871.1 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.670-2.810 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

TRMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

