Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 134,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tripadvisor
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.