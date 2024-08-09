TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

TPVG traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $7.21. 1,208,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,028. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. CWM LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

