Truist Financial Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $79.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMED. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,794. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after buying an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 252,510 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after acquiring an additional 503,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,018,000 after purchasing an additional 782,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

