Truist Financial Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $58.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.65.

EBAY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. 1,283,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $57.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,078,622 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,944,000 after buying an additional 301,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

