Truist Financial Raises Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $7.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vimeo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

