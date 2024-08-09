Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

TYRA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ TYRA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 47,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.