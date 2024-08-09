U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,070. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

