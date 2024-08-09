U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $211.31. 2,482,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

