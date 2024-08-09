U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $633.94. 1,924,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,121. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $653.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,785 shares of company stock worth $60,416,265. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

