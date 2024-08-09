U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 80,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $58.01.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

