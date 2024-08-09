U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,417,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,466,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,223,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 6,016,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

