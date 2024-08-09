U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 137.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 304,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 464.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 135,319 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 207.4% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 111,808 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

