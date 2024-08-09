U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 104,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 62.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,945,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $73.91.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

