U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $120.45. 273,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,413. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $124.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

