U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $752,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 231,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DUK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.75.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

