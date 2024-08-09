U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.22. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

