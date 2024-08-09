U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 2,648,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

