U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 182.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 283,410 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after buying an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 175,082 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 4,278,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

