U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.97. The stock had a trading volume of 597,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average of $277.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.