U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of CMI traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.97. The stock had a trading volume of 597,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.03 and a 200 day moving average of $277.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $322.83.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
