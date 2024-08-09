U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $228.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $245.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.