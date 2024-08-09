U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.38. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

