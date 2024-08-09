U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.76. 7,196,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.82 and a 200-day moving average of $273.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

