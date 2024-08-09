U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.65. 577,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,562. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

