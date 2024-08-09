U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

