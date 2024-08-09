Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of UBER opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

