Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,403,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

