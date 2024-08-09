UBS Group Boosts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $37.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SG

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation bought a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the first quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after purchasing an additional 224,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.