UBS Group Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $80.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,823,000 after buying an additional 198,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 311,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 91,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

