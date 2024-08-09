UMA (UMA) Price Tops $2.15

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. UMA has a market cap of $178.31 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,515,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,842,138 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

