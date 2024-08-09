UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.25. 153,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMH. William Blair reissued a neutral rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

