United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Trading Up 5.3%

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €17.37 ($19.09) and last traded at €17.36 ($19.08). Approximately 319,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 315,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.49 ($18.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

