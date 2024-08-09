United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 12,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

United Lithium Trading Down 18.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.

