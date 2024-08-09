United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.75.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.