United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,182,204.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.39, for a total transaction of $1,182,204.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.26. 303,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,894. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,519,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after buying an additional 262,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,158,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

