Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 2.7 %

UBX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,528. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 688,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

