Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

UPLD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 329,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,987. Upland Software has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

